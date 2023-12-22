12-Year-Old Charged with Murder Had Absconded from Residential Home Multiple Times

A 12-year-old girl charged with murder while in state care had absconded from her residential home hundreds of times in the lead-up to the bloody death of a woman in Footscray. Victoria is now grappling with where to house the high-risk child. This masthead can reveal details of the child’s alleged behaviour before and after the November stabbing following a failed bid by Victoria’s Department of Families, Fairness and Housing to suppress any reporting on the case.

New details aired in court hearings over the past five weeks but kept secret until today include revelations of a blood-stained crime scene, fears about the child’s access to knives and her threats towards others while being held on bail at a state-run secure residential facility. The child, who cannot be named due to her age, was arrested on November 16 following the discovery of a 37-year-old woman’s body in Footscray, shortly before 2am. The child was taken to hospital under police guard for an assessment before being charged with murde





