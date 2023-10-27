117kg of drugs uncovered at Pyrmont 'safe house'

The search of a "safe house" in Pyrmont uncovered 61kg of cocaine blocks, 29kg of ketamine and 27kg of MDMA pills stored in seven suitcases at 10.10am on Friday.Residents told to leave immediately as bushfires rage in Queensland﻿Two men aged 24 and 31 have been charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug of a large commercial quantity.Detective Superintendent Peter Faux said police will continue to target illegal drug suppliers.

"Our capabilities working with agencies like the NSW Crime Commission mean we can relentlessly pursue anyone involved in putting drugs on our streets," he said.

