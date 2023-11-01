$115m quarterback dumped for rookie as bombshell move continues Vegas carnage

“We just feel like he gives us the best chance,” Pierce, the former Giants linebacker, told reporters regarding O’Connell.Garoppolo has not played well in his first season with the Raiders, but turning to O’Connell is a stunning move considering Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.5 million ($A115 million) contract this offseason.
He would have a $US28.3 million dead cap hit for 2024 if the Raiders moved on after just one season, according toThe Raiders only drafted O’Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, which means he’s not considered a blue-chip prospect or the heir apparent at the position.
However, with Raiders owner Mark Davis deciding he didn’t believe in McDaniels and Ziegler’s vision anymore, the franchise will see if the youngster can be a viable starter. Garoppolo, 31, threw seven touchdowns against a league-leading nine interceptions in his six starts this season.
Monday’s 26-14 road loss to the Lions featured a season-low 126 passing yards on 10 of 21 passing, along with Garoppolo missing Davante Adams on two potential touchdowns. Garoppolo only cleared 210 passing yards in one start, and McDaniels did not commit to Garoppolo after Monday’s game in what proved to be his final postgame press conference with the franchise.O’Connell, a Purdue product, has one start and two games of experience under his belt.
He completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards with one interception in a 24-17 loss to the Chargers in Week 4 with Garoppolo sidelined.
