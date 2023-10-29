10 transformative travel experiences that will change your life

Travel has always been a catalyst for personal development, and no form of travel is more likely to deliver it than taking a long journey. It could be an adventurous trek, rafting expedition or bike ride, a road trip to explore the history or culture of another place, or a traditional pilgrimage.

At the most straightforward level, adventures by boat, bicycle, horse or on foot offer varying degrees of challenge. Place yourself at the mercy of the Zambezi in a canoe. Trek by foot through Kyrgyzstan or by donkey in the French Cevennes.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia. During the wet months, a thin sheet of water covers the region’s salt flats, creating a wondrous mirror-like reflection of the sky. You may take a trip with a spiritual dimension, or perhaps a more confronting journey, exploring history and culture by, for example as featured below, tracing the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway in the US, walking with the Goolarabooloo people in Australia or discovering Warsaw’s Jewish history. headtopics.com

Such longer, in-depth trips are an opportunity to step outside of our daily routines. But to get the best out of meaningful travel, two more factors help: slowing down and leaving your comfort zone. The first allows you to linger and take stock of new experiences. The second is sure to be transformative.Henri Matisse was bewitched by the intoxicating play of light spangling through the shutters of his hotel room in Nice. A journey along the coast, from Marseille to queen-of-the-Riviera Nice, offers a masterclass in modern art and an intimate insight into the lives of Matisse and other masters. Head for genteel Aix-en-Provence.

How did Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson do it in 1878? He didn’t have a GPS or modern hiking boots – but he did write a book about it:. The hardest part of the GR70, aka Robert Louis Stevenson Trail, is setting up a rhythm. But once both traveller and donkey have found their (hoof) beats, there seems to be no better way to explore this landscape. headtopics.com

