Five Nights at Freddy's: en qué orden se lanzaron juegos y cómo jugarlos gratis

El juego de ACCIÓN que tiene un 95 por ciento de descuento en Steames una serie de videojuegos muy exitosa, que ahora renovó su interés y llegó a oídos de nuevos usuarios de la mano del lanzamiento de su primera película. Si no conocés todo el universo, es un buen momento para ponerte al día.

El estreno de este título de terror fue en 2014 y desde allí llegaron otros 15 videojuegos, entre nuevos y contenidos descargables. De estos, el único que no puede jugarse esEste universo cuenta además con libros, cómics y hasta una publicación de cocina.

Five Nights at Freddy's (2014) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android). Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (2014) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Five Nights at Freddy's 3 (2015) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location (2016) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator (2017) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android). Ultimate Custom Night (2018) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted (2019) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Oculus Quest y móviles (Android).Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach (2021) — PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, móviles (iOS, Android) y Google STADIA (ya no está disponible).FNAF: The Movie: The Game (Freddy in Space 3: Chica in Space, 2023) — PC.